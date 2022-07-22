8th Circ. Overturns Surety's Win In Luxury Apt. Bond Dispute

By Hope Patti (July 22, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday reversed a summary judgment win for a surety in a coverage dispute with subcontractors stemming from compensation for a construction project, finding that a payment bond permits recovery for not only labor and material but also attorney fees and other costs. A bond that Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland issued to a general contractor obligates the surety to pay for costs, attorney fees and interest awarded to Stark Truss Co. and Lindberg Waterproofing, which assigned its rights to Owners Insurance Co., a three-judge panel held. "The bond here obligates F&D to pay not only for...

