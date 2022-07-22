DOJ Probing Claim Of Bias In Houston Illegal Dumping

By Clark Mindock (July 22, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced a new investigation into Houston city agencies over allegations they have policies allowing discriminatory and uneven responses to reports of illegal dumping in Black and Latino neighborhoods compared to predominantly white neighborhoods. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said they were launching the investigation as part of a focus on environmental justice after receiving a complaint that city agencies take much longer to respond to reports of illegal dumping in disadvantaged neighborhoods. The complaint, submitted by the organization Lone Star Legal Aid, indicated that such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS