NJ Adviser Pays $5.8M SEC Fine In Wrap Fee Settlement

By Al Barbarino (July 22, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group has agreed to pay a $5.8 million civil penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that the firm invested clients in higher-cost mutual fund share classes to avoid transaction fees and failed to disclose the related conflicts of interest. Since at least July 2014, the registered investment adviser and its representatives have avoided transaction fees by investing the clients in higher-cost mutual fund share classes from a program offered by its clearing firm, some of which charged so-called 12b-1 marketing fees, according to a settlement order Thursday. The $5.8 million will go into a...

