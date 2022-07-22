3rd Circ. Backs $1M FBAR Penalty Against Ex-Pharma CEO

By David Hansen (July 22, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A former pharmaceutical CEO faces almost $1 million in penalties for failing to report his Swiss bank accounts after a Third Circuit panel Friday affirmed a lower court ruling that his omission was willful. The lower court properly evaluated Arthur Bedrosian's willfulness, using guidelines sent by the Third Circuit on remand, the panel said in a precedential ruling. While the U.S. government failed to set a foundation for evidence it used to determine his account balance and penalty, the fact that Bedrosian's attorney verbally admitted to the amount during court is sufficient to set the penalty amount, the appellate court said....

