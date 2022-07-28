Whirlpool Sued For £1.3M Over Apartment Block Fire

By Silvia Martelli (July 28, 2022, 3:01 PM BST) -- A London borough has sued appliances manufacturer Whirlpool to recover £1.3 million ($1.6 million) after a tumble-dryer caught fire, causing extensive damage to a residential tower building owned by the authority. The west London borough, Hammersmith and Fulham, said at the High Court that Whirlpool UK Appliances Ltd. was negligent when it failed to tell consumers not to use the dryer after it discovered that its product's design was defective. Whirlpool had known about the defect since 2015, but failed to warn buyers to stop using the dryer until January 2017 — almost six months after the fire took place. This...

