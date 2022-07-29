Novartis Fights Samsung's Bid To Nix Syringe Patents

By Alex Baldwin (July 29, 2022, 4:38 PM BST) -- Novartis AG has fired back at an attempt by a Samsung biotech subsidiary to invalidate five of its syringe patents for being "uninventive," arguing that the challenge to its technology falls flat. The Swiss company insisted that four of the patents challenged by Samsung Bioepis UK are valid, its defense filed at the High Court states. But it says that the fifth was revoked by the European Patent Office in April 2021 so cannot be tried, according to the defense, filed July 21 and recently made public. Samsung sued Novartis in June, claiming that the patents which cover filled syringes suitable...

