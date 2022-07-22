Judge Orders Armstrong IP Released To Close Ch. 11 Sales

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 22, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday ordered Armstrong World Industries Inc. to immediately sign over perpetual, royalty-free rights to use of the Armstrong brand for flooring and tile products, allowing bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. to complete $203.3 million in sales of its businesses in North America, China and Australia. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath found that Armstrong World consented to turning over the trademark licenses because it didn't object in May to her order on bidding procedures for a bankruptcy auction, nor did it object earlier this month to her order approving the sales. "The law is clear that any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS