New Solicitors Exam Hit By IT Failure At London Site

By Ashish Sareen (July 22, 2022, 7:26 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority and exam provider Kaplan are carrying out an investigation after an IT failure at a test center in London prevented a number of aspiring lawyers from taking the first part of a new solicitors qualifying exam Thursday. The technical glitch — which occurred at a test center in Hammersmith, West London — meant that a number of students were made to wait for hours for the exam to start, before being told that the exam had been canceled. One individual criticized the SRA on social media over the issues that had arisen on the day. "Shame you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS