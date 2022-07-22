Sandoz Loses Challenge To FDA Exclusivity For Sanofi Drug

By Adam Lidgett (July 22, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled against Novartis unit Sandoz in its suit claiming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly gave exclusivity to a Sanofi multiple sclerosis drug, finding the FDA never approved a main component of the drug as an active ingredient before it did so in the MS product. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich on Friday granted the federal government summary judgment in Sandoz's challenge against the agency's decision to give Sanofi's Aubagio drug so-called new chemical entity, or NCE, exclusivity — a designation that the suit said allowed the drug protection from generics for a...

