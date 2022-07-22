Norton Rose Partner Appointed Deputy Texas AG

By Tracey Read (July 22, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A former Norton Rose Fulbright partner has been appointed as deputy attorney general for legal counsel in Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday. D. Forrest Brumbaugh has more than 28 years of experience in the private sector. He was named shareholder at Winstead Sechrest & Minick less than seven years after graduating from law school. In 2004, he became a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski LLP, now Norton Rose Fulbright, the AG's office said. "I have known Attorney General Ken Paxton and his values for over 30 years," Brumbaugh said in a release. "I am honored that Attorney General Paxton...

