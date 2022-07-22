Voyager Wants Quinn Emanuel As Ch. 11 Special Counsel

By Sarah Jarvis (July 22, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP could join Voyager Digital Holdings Inc.'s Chapter 11 proceedings, with the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender asking a New York federal court to let it employ the firm as special counsel to investigate transactions and potential claims stemming from a defaulted loan to now-defunct hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. In a Thursday application to the court, Voyager requested authority to retain Quinn Emanuel to advise a special committee of Voyager LLC, which aims to investigate any historical transactions relating to the affiliate and any potential estate claims and causes of action against Voyager LLC insiders, including claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS