Colonial's NC Spill Was Country's Largest Onshore Fuel Leak

By Clark Mindock (July 25, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Newly released Colonial Pipeline Co. oil spill data shows the company's 2020 leak started earlier than thought and ranks as the largest recorded in U.S. history, releasing 2 million gallons into a North Carolina nature preserve. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it had discovered that figure while reviewing updated volume estimates submitted by the pipeline company under the terms of a $5 million consent decree reached earlier this month. The new data indicate that Colonial leaked 2 million gallons of fuel into the Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville during the spill discovered in August 2020 – much...

