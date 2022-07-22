Justice Jackson Steps Aside From Harvard Admissions Case

By Jimmy Hoover (July 22, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is recusing herself from a pending case over Harvard University's race-conscious admissions program after pledging to do so at her confirmation hearing, with the court on Friday uncoupling the case from another involving the University of North Carolina in which she is likely to participate. Justice Jackson, who joined the court earlier this month, said during her Senate confirmation hearing in March that she would step aside from the blockbuster affirmative action case. In addition to attending Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Justice Jackson served for six years on the school's board of overseers, which is "critical...

