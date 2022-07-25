CR Bard Wants Win Over Rest Of Pelvic Mesh Suit

By Adam Lidgett (July 25, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A pelvic mesh manufacturer wants a win on the remainder of a lawsuit from a woman who says she was injured by one of its products, saying her failure to respond to a request in discovery constitutes an admission that she can't back up her claims. C.R. Bard Inc. on Friday urged a Pennsylvania federal court to award it summary judgment and throw out the rest of Michelle Brown's lawsuit, which included negligence claims, after a judge this year dismissed the bulk of the case. The company said it sent Brown's attorneys requests for admission — prompts for her to admit or deny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS