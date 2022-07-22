Luckin Coffee Investor Attys Nab $30M Fees From $175M Deal

By Katryna Perera (July 22, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded $30 million to the attorneys who secured a $175 million cash settlement for a class of investors that sued now-defunct Luckin Coffee Inc. and who alleged the Beijing-based company used "sham transactions" to fake hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan issued an order Friday stating that the class counsel from Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP would receive attorney fees worth 17.5% of the settlement fund along with $721,000 in litigation expenses. Judge Cronan said class counsel devoted over 9,380 hours to...

