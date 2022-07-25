SEC Tests Its Reach With Coinbase Insider Trading Case

By Elise Hansen (July 25, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to sue a former Coinbase manager for alleged insider trading could help the agency in its bid to assert broad jurisdiction over the cryptocurrency space, even as it is mired in litigation with Ripple Labs, attorneys told Law360. The SEC lodged claims Thursday that the former manager, Ishan Wahi, tipped off his brother and a close friend when Coinbase was about to list certain digital assets on its exchange and that they used the information to make profitable trades. All three men face criminal charges of wire fraud for the alleged scheme, which prosecutors said spanned...

