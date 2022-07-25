Group Says Feds Giving Well Oversight Short Shrift

By Morgan Conley (July 25, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management is wrong that it lacks authority to regulate the development of federal oil and gas minerals when the reserves are accessed via a well drilled into non-federal lands, a new D.C. federal court complaint alleges. In a new complaint Friday, Western Watersheds Project urged a D.C. federal court to vacate a 2018 permanent instruction memorandum that the group alleges created an "unwarranted loophole" in BLM oversight of federal oil and gas development. Western Watersheds alleges the permanent instruction memorandum, or PIM, issued in June 2018 wrongfully determined that BLM officials lack...

