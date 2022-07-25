Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

How Reed Smith Notched A 'Sweeping' Opioid Trial Triumph

By Jeff Overley (July 25, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- One of America's largest distributors of prescription opioids went on trial in an epicenter of opioid abuse and emerged victorious this month by deploying a legal strategy that melded compassion and confidence, the company's lead counsel at Reed Smith LLP told Law360 in an interview.

Robert A. Nicholas, counsel for AmerisourceBergen Corp. and a Philadelphia-based partner at Reed Smith, shared the perspective during a conversation about a landmark bench trial that spanned nearly three months in West Virginia federal court last year and ultimately produced a 184-page opinion in favor of the company and two other drug distributors this month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!