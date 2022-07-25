Okla. Tax Officials Look To End Choctaws' Post-McGirt Suit

By Andrew Westney (July 25, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma tax officials have urged a federal court to toss a suit by two Choctaw Nation members who claim the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision took away the state's power to tax income earned on the tribe's reservation, with the officials arguing that the federal Tax Injunction Act bars the court from hearing the suit. Choctaw Nation members Harold and Nellie Meashintubby claim the 2020 McGirt decision lets them off the hook for tax on income earned within the boundary of the Choctaw reservation. That Supreme Court ruling recognized the existence of the Muscogee (Creek) reservation and was later extended to the...

