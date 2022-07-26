Retailers Seek To Challenge Card Swipe Fees Decision

By Sophia Dourou (July 25, 2022, 5:49 PM BST) -- Hundreds of U.K. retailers urged an appeals court on Monday to rule that Visa and Mastercard overcharged them on swipe fees in the period after the European Union passed legislation capping the charges. The retailers — including High Street names such as Dune Shoes and Odeon Cinemas, as well as local councils — told the Court of Appeal to find that a ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court against the credit card giants on their so-called multilateral interchange fees should also apply for the period after an EU fee-capping law came into force. The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled in favor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS