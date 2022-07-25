End Fired Lineman's Bias Case, Georgia Power Tells 11th Circ.

By Rosie Manins (July 25, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Power Co. has urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a ruling ending a vision-impaired lineman's case alleging that it wrongly fired him after 18 years because of his disability. The utility company said in a Friday brief that Scottie Lewis was fired because he carelessly failed to maintain a valid commercial driver's license, not because he was blind in his right eye. Georgia Power said Lewis, who worked as a lineman there for 18 years, was never treated differently or denied the opportunity to work as a lineman because of his monocular vision. A federal district court rightly held...

