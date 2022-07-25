WTO Finds Turkey's Pharma Production Measures Unfair

By Rae Ann Varona (July 25, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Turkey failed to meet its obligation to treat pharmaceuticals produced abroad fairly when it required foreign companies to commit to producing drugs in Turkey in order to qualify for government-provided health care reimbursements, the World Trade Organization said Monday. Three WTO arbitrators agreed with a dispute panel's earlier findings that Turkey was required to follow through on its obligation as a member of the world trade body to treat foreign and domestic companies equally. The panel found that because no government agency in Turkey had purchased any pharmaceutical products from wholesalers, Turkey's "localization requirement" did not fall under a government procurement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS