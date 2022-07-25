UK Weighs Inquiry Into $7.3B Merger Of Satellite Cos.

By Najiyya Budaly (July 25, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said on Monday that it is considering whether the proposed $7.3 billion merger of satellite providers Viasat Inc. and Inmarsat will harm competition in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority said it is examining the planned deal to establish whether it will "result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the U.K. for goods or services. The companies said in November that California-based Viasat will acquire Inmarsat, which has its headquarters in London, for a total of $850 million in cash and some 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock and will take on...

