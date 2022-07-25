Fashion Mogul Asks Court For Early Release From Prison

By Joanne Faulkner (July 25, 2022, 4:27 PM BST) -- Fashion tycoon Kevin Stanford urged a judge on Monday to release him early from prison, telling the High Court that he "regretted making the decisions" that landed him with three contempt charges and a 24-month prison sentence. Stanford represented himself in an effort to have his sentence for contempt discharged. It was handed down in June after he failed to comply with a 2021 court order requiring him to take an electronic snapshot of a cache of emails and hand them to solicitors for David Rowland, a prominent Conservative Party donor, and his son, Jonathan. Stanford told High Court Judge Adam Johnson that...

