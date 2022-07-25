Canadian Retailer Sues Supplier Of 'Defective' Nut Chopper

By Collin Krabbe (July 25, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A family-owned Canadian homewares retailer claims a Washington state kitchen appliance supplier sold a defective nut chopper that customers complained injected shards of plastic into processed food, violating state common and warranty laws. In a suit filed Friday in federal court in Washington, Lee Valley Tools Ltd. of Ontario, which sells tools and kitchen appliances, said it began receiving complaints from customers about how the Prepworks GFNC-2 Nut Chopper "would break and disperse shards of plastic into the processed food." Lee Valley contends that it "promptly contacted" Progressive International Corp. over the product complaints, and that Progressive indicated it was aware of...

