Vans Asks 2nd Circ. To Uphold Sneaker Ban During TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (July 25, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Retailer Vans urged the Second Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision temporarily blocking an art collective's sneaker collaboration with rapper Tyga that allegedly infringes Vans' trademarks on the "Old Skool" shoe, saying it's not an unconstitutional prior restraint on free speech. Vans Inc. said in a brief filed Friday that U.S. District Judge William Kuntz rightfully issued a preliminary injunction against art collective MSCHF Product Studio Inc. in April — which prevents MSCHF from releasing its "Wavy Baby" sneaker with Tyga while the brands dispute whether the product is an infringing parody of Vans' signature "Old Skool" shoe. Vans contended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS