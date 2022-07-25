Class Backs Atty Fee Bid In $68M Morgan Stanley Privacy Deal

By Katryna Perera (July 25, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A class of Morgan Stanley customers asked a New York federal judge to grant final approval to a $68.2 million data breach settlement while also responding to a class member who objected to the requested $20 million in attorney fees, arguing the fee is reasonable, and her objections are misplaced and ignore the "settlement structure." The class filed a memo Friday in support of their motion for final approval and a response to class member Robina Frank's objections. A judge granted preliminary approval to the settlement with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC in January. The deal will see the bank pay $68.2...

