McDermott Taps Former FDA Counsel For Health Care Practice

By Tracey Read (July 25, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a partner with more than 20 years of experience navigating complex issues for U.S. Food and Drug Administration-regulated companies to its health care practice group, the firm announced Monday. Heili Kim joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, where she was a partner. Kim said she looks forward to helping a broader array of clients in her new role. Kim is the most recent addition to the firm's health practice. Partner Denise Burke and senior counsel Lester Perling started with McDermott last month. Kim began her career as...

