Ex-Crowell & Moring Attys Join Troutman's State AG Group

By Jack Rodgers (July 25, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT) -- Two former Crowell & Moring LLP attorneys with decades of regulatory law and enforcement investigation experience have joined Troutman Pepper's state attorneys general group, the firm recently announced. Clayton Friedman and Michael Yaghi join Troutman Pepper after spending two and a half years at Crowell & Moring, according to their LinkedIn profiles. At Crowell & Moring, Friedman led and founded its state attorneys general practice, the firm said. The attorneys have worked at the same firm since 2007, when both worked as attorneys at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Both attorneys join the firm's Orange County,...

