Gov't Fights Challenge To Digital Payments Contract

By Alex Baldwin (August 8, 2022, 4:19 PM BST) -- The Department for Work and Pensions has denied allegations that it breached procurement law by failing to publish a public tender for a cloud computing service contract, knocking back claims that it should have publicly advertised it. The government department said it was under no obligation to publish a call for competition in advance. It did not "unlawfully deprive" digital payments company Eckoh UK Ltd. of an opportunity to secure the contract to develop a secure card payment system, according to a High Court defense published on July 22 and now made public. Eckoh and its subsidiary Syntec Ltd. sued the pensions...

