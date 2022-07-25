Voyager Scoffs At FTX's Unsolicited 'Lowball' Ch. 11 Bid

By Vince Sullivan (July 25, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital responded Sunday to a proposed Chapter 11 plan from FTX.com and Alameda Ventures Ltd., saying it subverts the bankruptcy process while providing a "lowball bid" that seeks to liquidate Voyager's digital assets. In its response, Voyager said the July 22 offer from the AlamedaFTX group would not provide as much value as the stand-alone Chapter 11 plan the debtor filed alongside its bankruptcy petition earlier this month and might serve to chill bidding, as it was made via press release and not through the bidding procedures proposed by Voyager. "The AlamedaFTX proposal is nothing more than...

