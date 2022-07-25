3 Firms Guide Dutch Biotech Startup's $326M SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (July 25, 2022, 8:49 PM BST) -- Cardiovascular disease-focused NewAmsterdam Pharma BV has agreed to go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Frazier LifeSciences Acquisition Corp. in a deal, guided by three firms, that values the biotechnology startup at $326 million. Netherlands-based NewAmsterdam will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NAMS" before year's end, if the merger goes through as planned. The agreement calls for infusing NewAmsterdam with $235 million in fresh proceeds through an additional financing round known as a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. Covington & Burling LLP is representing NewAmsterdam while Goodwin Procter LLP is counseling Frazier LifeSciences. Kirkland &...

