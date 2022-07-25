Armstrong Flooring Seeks OK Of $1M Ch. 11 Trademark Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (July 25, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. asked a Delaware judge Monday to fast-track approval for a $1 million settlement of a trademark dispute, citing worries that a licensing company's quick appeal from a Friday order to surrender the rights could derail Armstrong Flooring's Chapter 11 sale. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath ordered its former parent Armstrong World Industries Inc. to immediately sign over perpetual, royalty-free rights to use of the Armstrong brand for flooring and tile produced by the debtor after an emergency hearing. Judge Walrath found that AWI and affiliate AWI Licensing LLC failed to object to an earlier bid procedures...

