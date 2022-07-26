2nd Circ. Backs Pfizer Loss In Drug Co-Pay Program Suit

By Adam Lidgett (July 26, 2022, 10:42 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit backed a lower court's finding that Pfizer's planned efforts to give copay assistance to Medicare beneficiaries for a pricey heart medication would flout an anti-kickback law, disagreeing with Pfizer's argument that parties are only liable under the law if there is some underhanded intent. A three-judge panel on Monday refused to undo U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil's September decision to throw out Pfizer Inc.'s suit, which it lodged against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in its efforts to market medications that treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The rare condition affects the heart muscle, which causes the heart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS