Blank Rome Guides Electric Boat Maker's IPO Launch

By Tom Zanki (July 25, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Electric boat developer Forza X1 Inc. on Monday set pricing terms on an estimated $15 million initial public offering, part of a plan to spin off from parent company Twin Vee PowerCats Co., guided by Blank Rome LLP and underwriters counsel Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP. Fort Pierce, Florida-based Forza X1 told regulators that it plans to offer 3 million shares priced at $5 each. Its shares would trade under the symbol FRZA on the Nasdaq. Forza X1 has yet to sell any boats. The company said it has completed designs for two electric boat models as well as the design and...

