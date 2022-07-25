Judge OKs $8.9M Insurer Deal In Claims Underpayment Suit

By Eric Heisig (July 25, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge signed off on an $8.88 million class action settlement, with $1.74 million going to the plaintiffs' lawyers, to resolve allegations that a property insurer "under-indemnified" policyholders by including labor costs when calculating the actual cash value of claims. U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice determined that the settlement that Auto-Owners Insurance Group of Michigan entered was fair, as was the amount requested by lawyers Erik D. Peterson and Stephen G. Whetstone and the $7,500 destined for lead plaintiff Mary Donofrio. This leaves about $7 million for approved claims. The settlement has been in the works for two...

