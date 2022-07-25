NM Patients Say Insurance Should Cover Cannabis

By Mike Curley (July 25, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico health consultant and a group of patients qualified to receive medical cannabis are suing seven insurance companies in a proposed class action, saying state law requires that Medicaid and the private insurance plans cover the costs of medical cannabis. The plaintiffs wrote that New Mexico's Compassionate Use Act allows for the use of medical cannabis therefore it should be treated like other drugs, including coverage through insurance and tax deductions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) The complaint, led by New Mexico Top Organics — Ultra Health Inc. and six individual plaintiffs, was filed in June in state court, and...

