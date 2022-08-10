Germany Lifted Its Foreign Discovery Ban, But Hurdles Persist

By Finn Zeidler, Annekathrin Schmoll and Vanessa Ludwig (August 10, 2022, 9:43 PM BST) -- Until June 30, any foreign court outside the European Union that requested pretrial discovery in Germany under the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters would have hit a dead end. Germany had opted out of its judicial assistance duties, with the German Implementing Act to the Evidence Convention simply stating that such requests would not be executed. As of July 1, however, the Implementing Act has been amended, and judicial assistance with this type of evidence taking is allowed if certain conditions are met.[1] Still, foreign courts will not receive a free pass...

