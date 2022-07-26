Pot Investor Drops Out Of Suit Against Illinois Regulators

By Jonathan Capriel (July 26, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT) -- A cannabis investor, who claimed he was frozen out of the Illinois market by state regulators and their licensing scheme, has dropped out of the lawsuit right as the state issued 185 licenses. Robert Bruno, voluntarily dismissed with prejudice his claims against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and its acting secretary, Mario Treto Jr. He was one of two people who asked a federal court to stop the state agency from granting any licenses until the rules were revised. The two-page notice, filed on Friday, does not say why Bruno, who was an investor in California's recreational cannabis programs,...

