Patent Drafting Reminders In Fed. Circ. Skin Care Ruling

By Yicong Du, Kathleen Hanley and Adriana Burgy (July 25, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- In the June 13 University of Massachusetts v. L'Oréal SA decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware's claim constructions, vacated the indefiniteness ruling and remanded the case for further proceedings.[1] Background UMass sued L'Oréal for infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,423,327 and 6,645,513. Representative claim 1 of the '327 patent read: [a] method for enhancing the condition of unbroken skin of a mammal by reducing one or more of wrinkling, roughness, dryness, or laxity of the skin, without increasing dermal cell proliferation, the method comprising topically applying to...

