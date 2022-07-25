ITC Says Google, Ecobee Don't Infringe Thermostat Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (July 25, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission won't stop Google and device maker Ecobee from importing smart thermostats accused of infringing two patents held by energy management company EcoFactor, determining that the disputed products don't fall within the limitations of the asserted claims. The ITC said in an opinion issued last Tuesday that Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot correctly found in April that smart thermostats made by Google LLC and Ecobee Ltd. don't infringe two patents held by rival EcoFactor Inc. that cover technology for heat management devices. Although the commission found that Judge Elliot's construction of the claim term "operational efficiency" was...

