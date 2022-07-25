Bank Wants Cannabis Co.'s Early Win Bid Nipped In The Bud

By Katryna Perera (July 25, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Cannabis industry banking firm Pacific Banking Corp. has pushed back against a cannabis company's bid for summary judgment in a lawsuit accusing Pacific of withholding funds and failing to make tax payments on the cannabis company's behalf. Pacific Banking, its CEO Justin Costello and investment firm GRN Funds LLC filed an opposition on Saturday to CCSAC Inc. and Cann Distributors Inc.'s motion for summary judgment. In their suit, CCSAC and Cann claim the defendants lied about making a $1 million tax payment to California regulators and never processed another $1.2 million tax payment. They also accused Pacific Banking of failing to pay...

