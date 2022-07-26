Squire Patton Boggs Hires Ex-Life Insurance Co. GC

By Sarah Jarvis (July 26, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP announced the former general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary for Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Co. has joined the firm's financial services practice as of counsel with plans to focus on regulatory compliance and data security. John F. Kirtley II led Illinois Mutual's legal team and oversaw legal and regulatory compliance across more than 45 states, according to Squire Patton's Monday announcement. Kirtley told Law360 on Tuesday that there's nothing he hasn't already seen in the insurance sector that he can't assist with. "I think I'm in a very unique situation to be able to see...

