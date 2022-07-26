Migrant Workers Allege Hemp Farm Stole Wages

By Jonathan Capriel (July 26, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Another group of migrant workers has accused three Oregon hemp companies of exploiting their labor, targeting one manager who the workers say pointed a gun at them to avoid paying wages, according to an amended complaint filed in federal court. Four agricultural workers hired for seasonal work say they were cheated out of their final paycheck by Colt Jamison Hansen and WestCoast Growers LLC, Topshelf Hemp LLC and Fire Hemp LLC. Hansen and the three companies he manages were also named in a lawsuit filed last year by 17 workers who made similar claims of wage theft occurring during roughly the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS