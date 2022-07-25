Md. Smoke Shop Seeks Defense In Battery Explosion Suit

By Ganesh Setty (July 25, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A seller of vaping products told a Maryland federal court Monday that Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. wrongly declined to defend the company in an underlying suit accusing it of selling a dangerous lithium-ion battery that exploded in a man's pocket. Vape Jungle LLC said in its declaratory action against its commercial general liability insurer that the explosion Charles Carrington alleged qualifies as an occurrence causing bodily injury or property damage. Contrary to what Mesa maintains, the battery at issue falls outside the scope of a "tobacco, nicotine, or nicotine replacement product" exclusion, Vape Jungle argued. A smoke shop accused of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS