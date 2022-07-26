Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hunter Says 'Defective' Tree Stand Caused Injuries

By Collin Krabbe (July 26, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina man has accused Dick's Sporting Goods and a distributor of causing him to break his ankles while hunting when a safety harness strap in a tree stand failed, saying the company was "grossly negligent" in selling a "defective" product.

In a suit that was removed to South Carolina federal court Friday, James Rowedder said he was sent plummeting due to the harness failure and also because a cable-locking mechanism in the Stream Stealth Climber Tree stand HEH01293 became "unsecured," causing the foot platform of the tree stand to fall on or about Oct. 6, 2021, in Berkeley County....

