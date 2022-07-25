NCAI Asks Pope For School Records After Apology In Canada

By Andrew Westney (July 25, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Following Pope Francis' apology Monday to the Indigenous peoples of Canada for the Catholic Church's role in abuses at residential schools, the National Congress of American Indians called on Pope Francis to open up church records to show the "full, unadulterated truth" of similar physical violence and cultural destruction at Indian boarding schools in the United States. The pope told Indigenous survivors of Canadian residential schools that he was "deeply sorry" for "the ways in which, regrettably, many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed the Indigenous peoples." Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at a former residential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS