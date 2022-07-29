Bannon Sees Good In Judge's Doubts On Legal Advice Ruling

By Khorri Atkinson (July 29, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Fresh off a D.C. jury verdict finding him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress, ex-Trump White House aide Steve Bannon and his defense team quickly declared that it would not stand, thanks at least in part to a pretrial ruling they believe gives them ammunition for their expected appeal. Bannon himself said after the verdict, "​​We may have lost a battle here today, but we're not going to lose this war." Defense attorney David I. Schoen said, "​​This is round one." He then said the decision was grounds for "a bulletproof appeal." The July 22 judgment was a significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS