Munck Wilson Welcomes Patent Pro From Gray Reed

By Katie Buehler (July 26, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP has added Gray Reed & McGraw PC's former intellectual property department chair, who has more than two decades of experience as a patent litigator and trial attorney, to the firm's intellectual property group in Dallas. Eric Tautfest has joined Munck Wilson as a partner after serving as plaintiff, defense and in-house counsel for a variety of intellectual property disputes across the country, the firm announced on Monday. Tautfest was most recently at Gray Reed, where he built the firm's intellectual property practice with a team of hand-selected attorneys. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he is excited...

