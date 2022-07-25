Abri SPAC Calls Off Merger With Crypto Exchange Apifiny

By Hailey Konnath (July 25, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition company Abri said Monday that it was pulling out of a planned $530 million merger with blockchain technology company Apifiny Group Inc., a call the SPAC said was made "by mutual agreement of all relevant parties." Abri SPAC I Inc. will be looking into an "alternative business combination," according to a statement. It's the latest in a growing list of failed SPAC mergers in the midst of market fatigue and the prospect of tighter rules from regulators. SPACs are alternative funding vehicles that acquire and take private companies public. The Abri-Apifiny deal was announced in January. Apifiny said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS